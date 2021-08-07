ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target Raised to $66.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.80.

ManTech International stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.30.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after buying an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 524,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 63,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

