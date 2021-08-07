ManTech International Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ManTech International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MANT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

