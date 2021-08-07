Man Group plc Trims Stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,150 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 207,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 835,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 171.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 668,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.11.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

