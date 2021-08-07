Man Group plc Trims Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.