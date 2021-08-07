Man Group plc Takes Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Neenah by 394.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.52. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

