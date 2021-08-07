Man Group plc Sells 75,700 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $19,652,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,204.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.