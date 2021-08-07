Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 81.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,095 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after acquiring an additional 970,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after buying an additional 603,552 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 23.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after buying an additional 246,685 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

