Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 809,151 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 572.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,957 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
