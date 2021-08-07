Maiden (MHLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Maiden has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $295.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 14,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.75. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

