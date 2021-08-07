MahaDAO (MAHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.40 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00009951 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,175,500 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

