Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $809,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.70. 3,326,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,817. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $891,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Argus lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.