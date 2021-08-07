Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $8.57 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 83,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises about 3.8% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 500,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,262,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

ACWV traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 218,567 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.