Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,475,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

