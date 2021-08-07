Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. 4,556,553 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.78.

