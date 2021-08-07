Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 233 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 278,882 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.