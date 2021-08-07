Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.64. 2,414,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,313. The firm has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.33. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $96.60 and a 52-week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

