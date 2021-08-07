Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 779 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 103.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $31.05 on Friday, hitting $3,344.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,470.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

