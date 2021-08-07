Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%.

MX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

MX stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,573. The stock has a market cap of $891.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

