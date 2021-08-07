Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $642.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report sales of $642.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $692.68 million and the lowest is $592.50 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $598.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 744,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,753. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

