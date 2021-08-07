Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) PT Raised to C$12.50

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TSE MAL opened at C$10.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$6.28 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The company has a market cap of C$584.79 million and a P/E ratio of -43.48.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$176.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently -180.26%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

