MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MACOM reported strong fiscal third quarter results driven by its solid momentum across industrial and defense end-markets. Further, the company’s traction in the data center market remained a positive. Growing adoption of cloud services benefited both domestic and international deployments of the company during the reported quarter. Also, its high-performance 100G analog product lines contributed well. MACOM expects strong 5G network deployments, rising demand for its RF and microwave products, strength across defense applications and growing data center traffic to continue driving its top-line growth. However, sluggishness in the telecommunications market and China remains a concern. Further, the company’s highly leveraged balance sheet remains a major risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $276,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,440 shares of company stock worth $12,427,308. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after buying an additional 971,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 373,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $16,943,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.