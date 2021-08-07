Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.90 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post $26.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $27.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $27.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $91.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.43 billion to $94.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.34 billion to $98.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,921. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

