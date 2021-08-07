Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.21 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. Lossless has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00147917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00157204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,562.07 or 0.99998386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.13 or 0.00810633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.