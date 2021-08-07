Loopring [NEO] Price Tops $0.0141 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00155291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,788.91 or 1.00196735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.75 or 0.00804859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.