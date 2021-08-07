loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

