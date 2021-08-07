LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $14.29 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

