Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.55 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.