Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $6.56 on Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $53.81 million and approximately $665,380.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $6.56 or 0.00015004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00158636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,651.83 or 0.99864654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00811167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,613 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

