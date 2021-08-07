Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $21.06. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 1,526 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $96,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 68,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,699,316.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,961 shares of company stock valued at $8,801,334. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.45 million, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

