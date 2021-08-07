Linear Price Tops $0.0448 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Linear has a total market cap of $178.03 million and approximately $37.41 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,312,900 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

