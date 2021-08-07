Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

LIN traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $305.87. 858,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.50. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

