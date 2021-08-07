Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $89.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

