Lightstreams (PHT) Price Reaches $0.0317 on Top Exchanges

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $291.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.03 or 0.00884692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00099969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041817 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.