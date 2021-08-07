Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$155.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$123.25.

LSPD traded up C$2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$122.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$37.51 and a one year high of C$122.66. The stock has a market cap of C$16.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.96.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

