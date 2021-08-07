Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to C$150.00 at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.