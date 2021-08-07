Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Lightspeed POS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. 1,045,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,467. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

