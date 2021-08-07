Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Sells $969,482.80 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.88.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

