LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 6.8%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s share price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.30. 11,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 498,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $44,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $28,924,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $4,070,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $320,000.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

