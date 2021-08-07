Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,923. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.