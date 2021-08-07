Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $264.00

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.00 and traded as high as $285.00. Li Ning shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 5,547 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.00.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

