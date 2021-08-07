Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

