Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 18104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 126,343 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

