Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

LESL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $7,303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,846,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

