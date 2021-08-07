Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The trend is likely to continue, given impressive second-quarter 2021 results. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 29.4%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, the metrics grew 50.2% and 340%, respectively, on the back of strong demand and segmental recovery across the business, raw material-related selling price increase as well as favorable currency. Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margin also improved significantly, backed by strong volume growth and metal margin expansion. Yet, intense inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions are pressing concerns. Nonetheless, it has raised its 2021 guidance on the back of solid demand across the business.”

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,542 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.