Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
BWG opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.97.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
