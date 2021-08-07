Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

BWG opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

