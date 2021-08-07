Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LGGNY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

