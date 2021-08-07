Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LTTHF opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

