Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS LTTHF opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60.
Learning Technologies Group Company Profile
Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.