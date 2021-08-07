Laurentian Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$38.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by Laurentian from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.43.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$34.20 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$17.10 and a 52-week high of C$36.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.9944359 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 100.33%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,044,717.18. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock worth $1,330,859.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

