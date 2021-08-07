Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.70. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$42.28, with a volume of 58,062 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.1979431 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

