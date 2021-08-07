Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$13.25

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.55.

TSE:CTS traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 539,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$11.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million. Research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5057657 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

